Abuja Court Softens Sowore’s Bail Conditions

Omoyele Sowore
A Federal High Court in Abuja has reduced the bail conditions on the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare over charges of treason.

The condition was reduced by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Monday. She reduced Sowore’s bail bond to the N50m down from N100m, while Bakare’s bail was reduced from N50m to N20m.

Ojukwu also ordered that sureties to the defendants are no longer expected to deposit evidence of the funds with the court registrar.

