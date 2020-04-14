Brymo Calls Out Artists Who Don’t Perform In Nigeria But Win Awards In The Country

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo has expressed that artists who don’t perform in Nigeria should not be decorated with awards.

In a tweet he shared, Brymo stated that players don’t get decorated in a league they don’t play in.

Giving a criterion for an artist to win a local award, Brymo stated that such an artist has to have 70% of his work within the country.

In another tweet, he expressed that rating streams and awards from platforms not based in Africa is a silly act.

See his tweets below:

Any artiste popping elsewhere should go there and get awards… Those who don’t play in a certain league don’t get decorated there… one concert a year in Lagos and you are artiste of the year.. crap!! 70% of your work must be here yearly to qualify for important awards. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) April 14, 2020