Brymo Calls Out Artists Who Don’t Perform In Nigeria But Win Awards In The Country

By Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo has expressed that artists who don’t perform in Nigeria should not be decorated with awards.

In a tweet he shared, Brymo stated that players don’t get decorated in a league they don’t play in.

Also Read: No Body Of Work Released Or Unreleased Can Match It – Brymo Tackles Troll Over His New Album

Giving a criterion for an artist to win a local award, Brymo stated that such an artist has to have 70% of his work within the country.

In another tweet, he expressed that rating streams and awards from platforms not based in Africa is a silly act.

See his tweets below:

