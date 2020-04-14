Your Faves Struggle To Write Their Own Songs – Brymo Shades Top Nigerian Acts

Nigerian singer Brymo has taken to social media to shade Nigerian acts.

The singer who recently released a new album titled ‘Yellow” took a shot at most Nigerian acts saying they can not write songs nor perform properly.

In his words;

”Your faves wey still dey struggle to perform live and write songs… are you serious ??… just because gatekeepers dey use them do work dey make una Dey yarn trash here… just chill, I’ll show you all how’s it done.. even in dirt I’m the alternative..”