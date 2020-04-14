Entertainment

Your Faves Struggle To Write Their Own Songs – Brymo Shades Top Nigerian Acts

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Brymo has taken to social media to shade Nigerian acts.

The singer who recently released a new album titled ‘Yellow” took a shot at most Nigerian acts saying they can not write songs nor perform properly.

Read Also: No Body Of Work Released Or Unreleased Can Match It – Brymo Tackles Troll Over His New Album

In his words;

”Your faves wey still dey struggle to perform live and write songs… are you serious ??… just because gatekeepers dey use them do work dey make una Dey yarn trash here… just chill, I’ll show you all how’s it done.. even in dirt I’m the alternative..”

