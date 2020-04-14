Lockdown: 6 Things FG Can Do For Nigerians – Ruggedman

As President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 14-day extension in the lockdown of some part of the nation, popular rapper, Ruggedman has shared what he thinks the federal government can do to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the stay at home order.

Read Also: Ruggedman Urges To Gov Abiodun To Tackle Criminal Activities In Ogun

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he emphasized that electricity remains the major thing that should be provided to the larger populace.

He wrote in full:

Dear @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @NGRPresident @NGRSenate

@jidesanwoolu

I know everything can not be solved in one day, but there a few decisions you can take that can help ease the hardship and frustration that the people are facing.

1. Provide electricity

2. Suspend electricity

billing for the months of the #lockdown especially since no money is coming in, how can they pay it?

3. Deploy 1 or 2 @PoliceNG pick ups to stay permanently at areas with the highest crime rates.

4. Use nepa data base to share relief packages, cos every house gets monthly bills.

5. Immediate & public prosecution should be taken against parties not sharing relief packages like they are supposed to.

6. Anybody caught embezzling funds needed to fight #COVID19 should be treated as an enemy of the state & charged with treason.

These are just my little 2cents

People are really suffering and I am afraid of positive moves directed at the masses are not made, the crime and covid infection rate will increase.

God bless Nigeria.

Cc @toluogunlesi @BashirAhmaad @segalink @cnni @BBCBreaking @citizen_gavel @amnesty @WHO @NCDCgov

Dear @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @NGRPresident @NGRSenate@jidesanwoolu I know everything can not be solved in one day, but there a few decisions you can take that can help ease the hardship and frustration that the people are facing.

1. Provide electricity

2. Suspend electricity — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) April 13, 2020

billing for the months of the #lockdown especially since no money is coming in, how can they pay it?

3. Deploy 1 or 2 @PoliceNG pick ups to stay permanently at areas with the highest crime rates.

4. Use nepa data base to share relief packages, cos every house gets monthly bills. — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) April 13, 2020