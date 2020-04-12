Delta State Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the state.

This was made known via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the governor.

He wrote:

“We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment, and we have already began to track all those that have had contact with him.

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.

“Again, I thank you all for your cooperation over these past few days, and I will continue to keep you all updated on any new developments.”

We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers. pic.twitter.com/VcPR25O5DP — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) April 11, 2020

The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment; and we have already began to track all those that have had contact with him. — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) April 11, 2020

The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow. — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) April 11, 2020