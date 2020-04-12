CoronavirusNational News

COVID-19: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Gboyega Oyetola, the governor, broke the news at a media briefing on Saturday evening.

The coronavirus cases in the state soared following the arrival of some Ivory Coast returnees to the state.

A total of 18 out of the 127 returnees had tested positive for the virus.

“When I updated you on the state of the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State of Osun eight days ago, I disclosed that 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the coronavirus had been released to join their families, while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at our facility in Ejigbo,” he said.

“I also expressed confidence that the 17 patients would soon be released to join their families. I am happy to inform you that 10 of the 17 patients have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control and will soon be released to join their families.

“The remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God, soon follow in the steps of their colleagues. You will recall that of the two earlier cases one had tested negative and had since been discharged.

“Consequently, the release of 10 patients today brings to 11, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in the State of Osun.”

Previous articleDelta State Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus
Next articleEaster Message: Light Overcomes Darkness – Oueen Elizabeth Tells Christians
