Police Nab Female Armourer Of Kidnap Gang

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The Nigerian police has confirmed the arrest of Fatima Garba, a 28-year-old female armourer of a dreaded kidnap and armed robbery gang terrorising Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger states axis.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba who confirmed the arrest, Fatima’s was recruited into the gang by her boyfriend, Abubakar Usman.

“As an armourer, Fatima was responsible for ensuring the safety of the weapons used by the gang whenever not in use.

“Fatima, who confessed of being the gang’s armourer for over a year, claimed to receive a handsome reward each time the weapons were returned to her after each operation.

Read Also: Motorist Extorted By Nigerian Police Officer Gets Back His N40,000

“She acknowledged knowing that the arms, which she usually keeps in a neatly dug hole in her compound were used for robberies, kidnappings and other criminal purposes.

“Investigations show that Fatima, who is a trader and single mother of two, was recruited by her boyfriend, Abubakar Usman.

“Other members of the gang include Samaila Usman , 28; Mohammed Ibrahim, 30; Mohammed Agali, 22; Dahiru Bello, 33; Shamsu Mohammed, 30; Mohammed Usman, 37; Umar Abdullahi, 33; Buhari Abubakar, 33 and Abubakar Garba, 37.

“Since they began operations, the gang is estimated to have made over N12 million from their various criminal escapades.

“Recovered from the gang are five AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one Berretta pistol, 1,476 rounds of ammunition, 36 rounds of G3 ammunition, six AK-47 magazines, on operational vehicle, eight mobile phones, a box containing operational tools.

“All the suspects will be charged to court after investigations.

