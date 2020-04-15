Brymo Tells Adekunle Gold His Secret To Making Good Music

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo shared his secret to writing good music with his colleague, Adekunle Gold on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Adekunle Gold gushed over Brymo’s song as he wished he was the one who wrote it.

The ‘Orente’ crooner tweeted;

“Pain me say no be me write Brymo’s Ozymandias. Be like I dey sleep when the angel dey look for who to give the song to”

Reacting to the post, Brymo revealed the struggles he went through to write the lyrics of each of the songs in his new album.

“😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣.. I swear, I stayed up late for months, wrote every song at 2am at least or past…”

See the post below: