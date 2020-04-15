National News

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days starting from Wednesday till Thursday before the state embarks on another two weeks lockdown.

According to him, the two days period would enable residents on the state stock up items needed to continue the stay home.

Since he made the announcement, commercial activities have since returned to the state.

Read AlsoShehu Sani Slams CBN Governor For Encouraging Nigerians To Apply For Loans During Lockdown

A long queue of customers were said to be recorded across commercial banks in the state since the announcement was made.

Previous article4 Small Investments That Can Help You Make Money On the Side
Next articleBrymo Tells Adekunle Gold His Secret To Making Good Music
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

National News Verity Awala - 0
 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made...
Read more

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO) to release all impounded vehicles...
Read more

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China has been sorted out between...
Read more

Governor Ikpeazu Orders Use Of Face Masks In Public Places In Abia

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the use of face masks in public places as measures to prevent Coronavirus outbreak in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -