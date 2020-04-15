Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days starting from Wednesday till Thursday before the state embarks on another two weeks lockdown.

According to him, the two days period would enable residents on the state stock up items needed to continue the stay home.

Since he made the announcement, commercial activities have since returned to the state.

A long queue of customers were said to be recorded across commercial banks in the state since the announcement was made.