Shehu Sani Slams CBN Governor For Encouraging Nigerians To Apply For Loans During Lockdown

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

CBN Governor
CBN Governor – Godwin Emefiele

Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sanni has queried the central bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele for advising Nigerians to apply for loans while the country is on lockdown.

The former lawmaker in his reaction queried what people would do with the loan while they are stuck in their homes.

He further queried if the essence of the loan is to buy food to eat.

He wrote:

“Haba Emefiele, What loan do you want to give to people stuck in their houses trying to find something to eat? Is it loan to buy food?”

