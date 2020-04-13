Adekunle Gold Reacts To Robbery Attacks In Lagos, Ogun

Popular Nigerian high-life singer, Adekunle Gold has reacted to the reports of the robbery cases in Lagos state making rounds on social media.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the ‘Jore’ crooner stated that the robbery cases are heartbreaking.

In his words,

“These robbery stories are heart breaking.”

“People can’t even stay home in peace. Really disheartening!”

“I really hope Anti Robbery Squad/Sars/Police get ontop of this menace.”

The singer also took a swipe at security agencies by tweeting,

“Because if na to chase boys for street their preeq go dey stand!”

See his tweets below: