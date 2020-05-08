Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Celebrates 40th birthday With Family

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has turned 40.

The actor took to his IG page to make this known, sharing new photos of himself while thanking God or a new year.

In one of the photos, the actor wrote;

”The Dream came true 🙏 Am gonna be spending my 40th birthday with my wife & kids 😇🙏 My first in 10years!!! You think you know!! Naaaaaaaa 😂 Omode o mo ogun, o pe le foh!!! Thank God for Grace”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_3K9wbpg-L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In another post he wrote;

”40yrs on God 🙏

#FortifiedWithGrace

Thank you all for the ❤️”

Happy birthday to the actor.