Nigerian-British Rapper, TY Chijioke Dies Of COVID 19

Nigerian born British artiste Ben Chijioke popularly know as TY has reportedly passed away from complications due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a GoFundMe previously set up for TY, he died on Thursday after contracting pneumonia while in recovery.

“It is with much sadness that I have to report the passing of Ben Chijioke, better known as TY Chijioke on the 7th May 2020, close friends, family and fans are devastated of his death,” an update for the campaign read.

“Since then TY’s condition had been improving but last week while on a normal ward he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately TY’s body couldn’t fight back anymore,” the page said. “This is a shock to everyone.”

“The family would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has reached out and expressed their concern since he was admitted in hospital but right now they would value having their privacy, so they can mourn privately. They just need time to process.”

GoFundMe set up for Ty, revealed that he was “admitted into the hospital with medical complications related to COVID-19” in early April and “put in a medically induced coma to temporarily sedate” him while in treatment.

On April 19, an update stated that Ty was “doing much better” and had been moved out of the intensive care unit.