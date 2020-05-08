Dayo Amusa Finally Speaks After Fans Called Her Out For Shaming Aspiring Actress

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has finally spoken after she was called out by her followers for shaming an aspiring actress who reached out to her for professional guidance.

Trouble started after a follower commented on one of Amusa’s post, saying she is “an aspiring actress” and that she needs a “helping hand.”

The actress then responded: “Who will waste his/her time to help you when you have not helped yourself? You have access to the internet, you have an IG page, no skit, nothing to showcase your so called talent & u dey fine help. You a joker.”

Not long after Dayo replied that way, many of her followers immediately began to call her out for her harsh response.

Dayo has now broken her silence following what happened, saying it was not her intention to belittle the upcoming actress, she, however, insisted that the lady is a “joker” for not using her Instagram account to display her talent.

Below are reactions and Dayo’s explanation.