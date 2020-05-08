Toke Makinwa Shares One Of The Hardest Lessons She Has Learnt

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has shared one of the hardest lessons she’s had to learn.

According to Toke, that lesson ”is holding my peace, people know when they’ve hurt you…”

She continued saying;

”They not stupid, they don’t need you to further explain to them how their actions hurt you, they know, they just don’t care enough about you or they care too much for their ego.”