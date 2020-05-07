A Lot Of Men Can’t Handle A Successful Woman – Toke Makinwa

By
Michael Isaac
-
Toke Makinwa
Media personality, Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has again spoken about married couples in a recent Instagram LIVE session.

The OAP pointed out that many married men can not stand it when their wives become more successful than them.

Toke made this known in a live session with a male fan as she also featured other fans in the LIVE feed.

This, however, will not be the first time the socialist will be speaking on issues that relate to married couples.

Watch The Video Here:

