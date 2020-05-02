Atiku Sacks 46 Employees On Workers’ Day

Gotel Communications, a media outfit owned by Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has sacked 46 of its staff.

Gotel Communications, located in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, is a television and radio broadcast conglomerate.

Also Read: Atiku Mourns As Fintiri Loses Mum

The affected staff received their sack letters on Friday.

The sack letters were signed by the General Manager, Mohammed El-Yakub.

One of the sacked letters obtained by The Nation, reads: “The management has decided to discontinue your services with immediate effect.

“Consequently, please be informed that your entitlements, including stipend in lieu of notice, will be computed and posted into your account with immediate effect.”