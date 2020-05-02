North Korea Leader Kim Jong-Un Reportedly Makes Public Appearance

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, has reportedly made a public appearance at a May Day celebration, which would be his first public appearance following speculations that he had died after heart surgery.

BBC quoted the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which claimed that Kim spoke publicly at the event to celebrate Labor Day, and he also inaugurated a fertilizer plant.

It adds that people at the factory “broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah” when he appeared on Friday.

The reported appearance – his first since an event on state media on 12 April – comes amid global speculation over his health.

State media later released images that it said showed Mr Kim cutting a ribbon outside a factory.