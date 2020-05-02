‘You Are Part Of My Soul Forever’ – Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna On Her 14th Posthumous Birthday

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt message to her daughter, Gigi who would have turned 14 today.

Recall Gigi died alongside her dad in a plane crash a few months ago.

Vanessa’s posthumous birthday message to her late daughter revealed just how much she misses her daughter.

Vanessa wrote;

”Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ”