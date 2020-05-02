Eniola Badmus Gets N1m Credit Alert From Anonymous Fellow

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has revealed that she has been receiving credit alerts from unknown people after her account details was exposed on social media.

The actress was left in awe after she also received a huge sum of money from an unknown source.

The actress’ account details was exposed when an Instagram blogger leaked her private chats to buttress claims that she was given the sum of N500,000 to share with Nigerians but she held onto the money after the sponsor refused to pay her N150,000 for the giveaway services.

Badmus came out to clear the air as she stated that she was asking for bank charges and stamp duty.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress revealed she received the sum of 1 million naira from an unknown person, who she asked to reach out to her.

See the post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ps08cjLzc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link