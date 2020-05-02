Actress Blessing Egbe Laments On How COVID-19 Is Affecting Her Work

Nollywood actress and producer, Blessing Egbe has taken to Twitter to lament on how COVID-19 is messing up her work.
The actress stated that she is done cleaning up her script but unsure of how to go about the kissing scenes in it.
”I’ve thoroughly cleaned up my script during this lockdown. Now storyboarding difficult scenes. But this kissing scene. How I wan do am? Should the actors just hold hands & look into each other’s eyes for a few seconds? Coronavirus why do you want to mess me up?”
— Blessing Effiom Egbe (@BLESSINGEGBE) April 30, 2020