I Don’t Think All Men Cheat – Media Personality, Bolanle Olukanni

Media personality Bolanle Olukanni has taken to her Twitter page to opine that not all men cheat.

According to the media personality, she does not believe all men are scum, either.

”I don’t use my mouth to spoil my future. I don’t think all men cheat. I don’t think men are scum. I don’t believe that I will prepare for a cheating partner.

“I do not say these things or entertain these thoughts. So that energy please pass me with it”

“How the hell are you getting married and preparing for a cheating scenario. The madness. Please, please. If you are then just don’t marry.

“Enjoy your life as a single person. Be merry.”

She continued saying;

“At some point you really have to choose to stop hating men. And if you are going to continue to hate them then free yourself from expecting anything from them so the disappointment is doesn’t sting as much.”

