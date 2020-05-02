2face And His Family Groove To His Latest Single (Video)

Popular actress, Annie Idibia shared a video of her husband, 2face and their adorable daughters grooving to one of the singer’s hit singles off his recent album.

In the video, Little Olivia stole the spotlight as she took the centre stage and sang the lyrics word for word.

In a bid to promote the song, Annie asked her fans and followers to make fun and creative videos of them vibing to the song titled, ‘We Must Groove’.

The actress also noted that all videos will be reposted on her page.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_p-jlRDbZg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link