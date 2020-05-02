Collaborations Are For Lame Artistes – Brymo

Singer Brymo has made it known numerous times he is not one to be disrespected.

In his usual fashion, the singer again entertained some tweets by some of his fans and trolls as well.

A fan tweeted at the ‘Yellow’ crooner last night, asking why he does not fancy collaborations with other acts.

Brymo replied saying collaborations are for lame acts who are inadequate.

”They are for lame acts, to escape the truth about their inadequate talent.”