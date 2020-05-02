Hilda Dokubo Reacts To Ease Of Lockdown, Says ‘Coronavirus Is Not Relaxing’

Nigerian actress, Hilda Dokubo has reacted to the ease of lockdown set to take effect from May 4.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself speaking on how dangerous this move is, asking who is lying to the president for him to think lifting the lockdown is the right move.

”Who is lying to the President?

”They have relaxed the lockdown. Your safety and life is now in your hands. Do not relax! Coronavirus is not relaxing. Observe all the safety protocols. Any attempt to believe their lies….”