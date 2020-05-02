Facebook Plans To Let Entertainers Charge Viewers On Their Live Stream

Facebook Live will be overhauled as the coronavirus lockdown forces entertainment industries online, according to Yahoo news.

Facebook has announced sweeping changes to its Facebook Live platform, including plans to let artists charge for entry to concert livestreams.

Other changes include the return of Live With, which allows co-hosts to join a stream, and the integration of livestreams into online-only event pages.

In an announcement titled “Introducing Messenger Rooms and more ways to connect when you’re apart,” the company says, “To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.”

The company has not detailed the Facebook Live payment system or when it will come into effect, so its commission rate remains to be seen. Under the same plan, events such as classes and conferences will also be able to collect payment. In the meantime, donation links have been activated for streams benefitting nonprofits, according to the announcement.

The company also announced that it will be expanding its “Stars” tipping system to musicians — in it, a performer can receive “tips” when users send them a “Star,” although with a $.01 tip per star, a market run will require a whole lot of “Stars.”

The online concert industry has been forced into overdrive amid the coronavirus outbreak, with artists across the spectrum live-streaming concerts, usually for free.

Platforms such as Stagelt offer payment and tipping options, while some artists—including Erykah Badu—have found ways to charge for access through conventional channels like Instagram and YouTube.