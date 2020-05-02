Mass Illiteracy And Ignorance Responsible For Health Crisis In Kano: Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna central, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that mass illiteracy and ignorance is worsening the COVID-19 crisis in Kano state.

Since it recorded its index COVID-19 case in April, Kano has been hit by a wave of strange deaths.

Also Read: Lifting Lockdown On Monday Not Good For Nigerians – Shehu Sani

The state had recorded the highest number of cases on Thursday and Friday, bringing the total figure to 311 cases

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker accused the political and religious leaders in the state of being responsible for the health crisis by undermining medical realities with myths and superstitions.

He went further to express that mass illiteracy in the State serves as a catalyst for the problem.

“Mass illiteracy and ignorance in Kano fertilizes, catalyzes and aggravates the COVID-19 situation in the state.”