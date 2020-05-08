Bruno Fernandez Included In BBC’s Team Of The Season

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has been included in BBC’s Premier League team of the season despite only playing 5 matches.

The Portuguese international only joined the Red Devils during the January transfer window in a big-money move.

However, upon teaming up with his mates, he hit top form immediately with the Red Devils not losing all the matches he played in.

He also, created goals and score some lovely goals before the season was called to an abrupt end over the novel coronavirus.

Since his inclusion into the team of the season, an argument has been going on as regards if it is well deserved or not. What do you think???

See the complete team of the season below: