Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Bolanle Ninalowo At 40

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to Instagram to celebrate a colleague and friend, Bolanle Ninalowo as he turns 40.

The Nollywood actors, Bolanle Ninalowo also known as Makanaki clocked 40 on the 7th of May and sexy mother of two, Mercy took out time to celebrate the actor on Instagram.

According to Aigbe, Bolanle Ninalowo is a fine boy without pimple.

Sharing a picture of him, the42-year-old wrote: “Maka!!!!!!!!!! Fine boy no pimples Happy 40th dearie, May the rest of your very long years be the best iamnino_b have an amazing one!”

