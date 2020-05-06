Cleric Lectures Mercy Aigbe On Marriage And Submission (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has received blow-by-blow lessons on the idea of marriage and submission.

In an Instagram LIVE session, the actress was seen with Rev. Grace Aiyedogbon who pointed out some essentials to the actress.

Recall that only a few days ago, Mercy opened up about her relationship as she pointed out that she would be getting married soon.

According to Rev. Grace, the idea of submission is a mutual thing between couples and if marriage becomes a burden, women should walk-out freely.

Watch The Video Here: