Seun Kuti Lambasts Presidency Over Comment That Nigerians Can’t Order Buhari Around

Valerie Oke
President Buhari
Popular afro-beat singer, Seun Kuti has lambasted the presidency over comment credited to Femi Adesina, the presidential aide on media, that Nigeria can not order president Muhammadu Buhari around despite being the ones that voted him into power.

Reacting to the now-viral video via a statement on his official Twitter handle, Seun described the comment as an ‘Animal Talk.’

See what he tweeted below:

“HEAR O ANODA ANIMAL TALK! NAIJA YOUTHS AND POOR, SE NA D PEOPLE UNA VOTE FOR B DIS?”

