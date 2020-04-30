Buhari Has Plunged Nigeria Into Debt, Omokri Alleges

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has plunger the nation into a debt that will be almost impossible to repay.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he further described Buhari as a locust who only consumes what other people have produced.

He wrote, “General @MBuhari has plunged us into a debt that will be almost impossible to repay. He met foreign debt of $7 billion. Today it is $27 billion. He is a locust! A perpetual beggar! An economic almajiri! He consumes what other men produced without adding value!”