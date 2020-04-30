Presidency Speaks On Buhari’s Appointment Of Dead Person

The Nigerian Presidency has issued a statement on President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of a dead man into the Federal Character Commission board.

On Tuesday, the President sent a list of nominees for appointment to the Senate for confirmation. Amongst this list was Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru, an Ebonyi state Lawmaker that died in February 2020.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, shared by Presidential aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie, the presidency claims that Mr Okwuru was alive when President Buhari appointed him a member of the FCC.

“Hon Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru was very much alive when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Ebonyi State Member in the Federal Character Commission.”

“He even came to update his CV, in readiness for the appointment after the Senate screening. When he sadly passed away while waiting for the screening by the Senate, that information was not communicated to the Federal Government. His remains are not yet buried. May his soul rest in peace.” the statement read.