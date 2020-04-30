“I’m Fasting, Please Stop Sending Me Nude Pictures” – Naira Marley Begs Female Fans (Video)

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley has taken to his Instagram page to warn his female fans to refrain from bombarding his DM with nude pictures.

In a video shared on his social media page, the rapper, who is observing the Ramadan month, ranted about how his female fans are still tormenting his timeline with their unclad pictures and how he is now scared of checking his DM.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner implored his female fans to put an end to it as he noted that they can continue after the fasting period.

Watch the video below: