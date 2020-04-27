You Can’t Please People All The Time, Naira Marley Tells Fans

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Naira Marley
Rapper, Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley has advised his fans to focus on pleasing their maker because that’s what really matters.

According to the fast-rising singer, it is almost impossible to please all of the people all of the time.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Monday, 27th April.

He said:

You will never be able to please all of the people all of the time, so concentrate on pleasing your maker (ALLAH) because that’s what really matters.

