COVID-19: FG Has Neglected Kano – Ganduje

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says his state has been abandoned by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as it currently battles coronavirus spread.

The governor said this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Monday.

He said, “We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre.

“This laboratory suspended its operation five or six days ago. There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment. It is not a common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate.”

According to Ganduje, “the problem (is) with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Even its Director General was in Kano. He spent a night there, but we have not heard from him again. The minister (of health) too knows the laboratory is not working.

He added, “there is serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this (pandemic).”

“Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention. If these equipment (testing centre) are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly. But we are not getting the needed support and cooperation from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”