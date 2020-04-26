Kano Deaths: PDP Demands Investigation, Calls for Presidential Visit

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has demanded an immediate investigation into the “disturbing mass death in Kano state.”

The opposition party in a statement on Sunday also called on a Presidential visit to the state, where “no fewer than 640 citizens had reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in the last one week.”

“The party’s call is predicated on conflicting reports emanating from Kano State on the cause of the sudden deaths particularly at this time that our nation is battling with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

The party via its official Twitter handle accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to take any concrete step in tackling the situation.

“The PDP notes with dismay that the Buhari Presidency had failed to take any concrete step on this frightening development, but is, as usual, waiting to be prodded to stand up to the challenge.

“The party describes as lamentable that President Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, and who recently took up the toga of ECOWAS COVID-19 Response Champion, had rather receded into the safety of Aso Villa.

“Our party holds that the situation in Kano demands an immediate Presidential visit and investigation at a very high level. Those dying in Kano are Nigerians and must not be abandoned. The development deserves utmost Presidential attention to avoid further escalation.”

“This is particularly imperative as it is evident that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his APC-led administration in Kano State are totally incompetent and have become overwhelmed after failing to take appropriate measures.”

“Our party, therefore, calls on Nigerians to hold Governor Ganduje and his APC administration responsible for the development in Kano State which had worsened due to the failure of both Kano state & the Federal Government to promptly investigate and contain the situation.”