Kano Loses 12 Prominent Persons In 10 Hours

According to reports, no less than eleven persons have died in Kano State within the last 24 hours.

The cause of death is not yet known, but it might not be unrelated to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Also Read: Panic As Over 150 People Die In Kano Communities In 3 Days

The deceased include professors, a newspaper editor and other professionals.

Among the dead is the regional manager of a first-generation bank, who was said to have been awaiting his COVID-19 test result.

The coordinator of the Kano technical response team for COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, confirmed the deaths.

However, he said the deaths cannot be linked to COVID-19 until investigations are completed.