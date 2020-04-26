Lagos To Organise Mass Burials If Mortuaries Not Decongested Within Two Weeks

NEWSCOVID-19: Lagos State to begin mass burialPublished 2 hours ago on April 25, 2020By Ifreke Inyang

The Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admitted they might resort to mass burials, as a way to decongest crowded mortuaries in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, explained that mortuaries are congested as a result of the lockdown.

However, he made it clear that the deaths were not those of victims of the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu linked the mortuary congestion to the recent Lenten period, during which many Christian bodies forbid burying their loved ones.