Obiano Relaxes Lockdown In Anambra; Churches To Resume Full Activities

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has relaxed the coronavirus lockdown imposed on the state and has asked churches to commence full activities.

The governor stated this in a broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday evening.

Recall that the State had been on lockdown for 14 days as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Saturday, Obiano asked churches to resume full activities, stating that the worshippers must wear face masks and observe the World Health Organisation’s guidelines during worship.

The governor announced that movements around the state were not restricted, stressing, however, that all boundaries in the state remained closed.