Coronavirus: Governor Obiano Orders Total Lockdown Of Anambra

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has ordered the total lockdown of the State as a measure to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

This is coming a day after the State recorded its index case of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Buhari Seriously Concerned About Lockdown Challenges: Osinbajo

He directed security operatives to arrest violators of the new order where necessary

The Governor gave the directives on Saturday during a broadcast to the state on the new development.

The Governor stated that only people on essential services are permitted to move around in the delivery of those services to the people.

