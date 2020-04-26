UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson To Resume Duties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday.

Johnson, 55, will resume duties after recovering from a case of coronavirus disease. Recall that the disease sent him into intensive care for three nights in early April.

Boris is set to take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed to curb the spread of the highly infectious virus.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

He will also confront a rising death toll, which was over 20,000 as of Saturday.