Coronavirus Will End If Churches Are Reopened – Cleric (Video)

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has shared the quickest remedy to the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

In a video shared on the church’s official page on Facebook, Pastor Muoka said that God allowed the coronavirus pandemic to happen so everyone can return to him.

He stated that the devil has taken advantage of the virus and the world is looking for a solution elsewhere, instead of returning to the house of the Lord.

Pastor Muoka further added that if the world returns to God and enters a covenant with him, coronavirus will be crushed within one minute. He also slammed world leaders for tampering with churches in a bid to a cure to the deadly disease.

Watch The Video Here: