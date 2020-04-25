Lockdown: Actress Chika Ike Donates Relief Packages To Motherless Babies Homes (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has contributed in kindness to some vulnerable members of the society amidst the lockdown.

The actress, with her team in her foundation which aims to make lives better, took to motherless children’s home to share some gift items.

Chika shared the photos of this activity on Instagram as she also wrote words to express herself.

She also shared how they took their act of kindness to the streets by sharing gift items to people who have less.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “These past few weeks have been a trying time for everyone. My team and I focused on making donations to some motherless babies and less privileged homes. But we decided to hit the streets this week.”

See Photos Here: