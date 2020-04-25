Lockdown Violation: Lagos Police Release Archbishop Benjamin

Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin has been released after perfecting his bail conditions, following his arraignment for violating the lockdown order in Lagos state by leading a protest to the Chinese embassy.

Recall that Information Nigeria had earlier reported that the Pastor was arrested after protesting against the alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in China at the Chinese embassy in Lagos.

He was subsequently arraigned in court on charges of “failure to stay at home contrary to COVID-19 Regulations’ and “conduct likely to cause a breach of peace”.

Archbishop Benjamin, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was granted an N1million bail and also remanded pending the fulfillment of the terms. His co-defendants, Jerry Abel and Johnson Benjamin (1st and 3rd defendants respectively) were each granted N500,000 bail.

The cleric has now been freed after perfecting his bail conditions.