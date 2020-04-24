Rapper Fred The Godson Dies Of Coronavirus

Rapper Fred the Godson has died after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month. He was 35.

Born Frederick Thomas, the rapper had taken to Twitter to first reveal that he was on a ventilator in the hospital on April 6.

His wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, told News 12 on April 8 that a doctor said he wasn’t faring well.

“It was just like — he’s gone and he’s gonna die, that’s it. I don’t even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die,” she said.

However, she added that he started to make progress while in the hospital, with the ventilator supporting him 70 percent rather than 100 percent.

A rep confirmed to Complex on Thursday that the rapper finally passed.