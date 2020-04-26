Godwin Obaseki Appoints New Chief Of Staff

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his Chief of Staff.

This was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.

Also Read: Obaseki Yet To Get Official Resignation Letter From Chief Of Staff

Ogie disclosed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Recall that during the early hours of Saturday, Mr Taiwo Akerele, the immediate former CoS resigned his appointment over administrative and governance reasons.

Osaze Ethan Uzamere, a 38-year-old investment banker is a graduate of Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.