Social Media Erupts As RMD, Omoni Oboli Lock Lips On Set (Photo)

Nollywood duo, Omoni Oboli and colleague, Richard Mofe Damijo(RMD) are currently trending on social media after the duo were spotted locking lips in new movie titled ‘love is war.’

Shortly after the movie poster hit the internet, and the duo were spotted kissing in one of the scenes, Nigerians have started reacting.

In their reactions, some have pointed out that they now understand why Nollywood marriages don’t last.

However, we can confirm to you that the duo are happily married and blessed with kids.

See photo and reactions below: