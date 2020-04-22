Omoni Oboli’s Husband, Nnamdi Pens Lovely Message To Mark Her 42nd Birthday

Nnamdi Oboli, the husband of popular movie star, Omoni Oboli penned a lovely message to his wife to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

Sharing a beautiful photo of them together via Instagram, the father of three wrote:

‘Happy Birthday my darling. This is another day in the year I can’t help but cherish so much.

‘It tickles, it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating to see and enjoy this Warri beauty with a tender touch.’

‘Most days go unnoticed and even forgotten basking in the sweetness of you. But this day my darling is impossible to pass off without noticing as we always do. ‘

‘You’re sweet, you’re kind, you’re fierce, you’re pure energy, and did I say loving. I could just see your face at the very moment you read the last line blushing. If I could make that smile stay on your face all day, that would definitely make my day. ‘

‘I love you and I cherish you and I pray God’s favour and blessings adorn your way. ‘

‘Because right here and always you’ve made me feel better than a thousand men. Oh, I can’t thank God enough for creating a home with you that’s always felt like a playpen..’

