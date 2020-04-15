Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.

Buhari, in his message, wished Johnson good recovery and sound health in the next days.

The message reads in part:

“with great relief the news of your discharge from hospital after being successfully treated for Covid-19.”

“We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by Covid-19.”